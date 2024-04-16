5 days on, safai sewaks end strike in Mohali

Mohali, April 15
The five-day-long strike by members of the Punjab Safai Mazdoor Federation ended today with Municipal Corporation (MC) officials assuring the protesting safai sewaks of bringing a resolution in their matter in the next House meeting.
Regarding the plea of the employees, the officials bought time by claiming that currently model code of conduct is in force and their issues will be discussed in the month of June.
It has been five days that streets, markets and roads in Mohali have not been swept. Safai sewaks announced that they would return to work tomorrow. Protesting workers said a hike in salary and reinstatement of 200 outsourced employees were their demands.
