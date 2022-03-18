5 detained for stealing grills

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Five persons were rounded up for stealing boundary grills at a green belt in Sector 21 on Thursday. Mithun Vashisht, an advocate, said they had a JCB and a pickup van. “I got suspicious and asked them why they were removing the grills. I rang up the contractor, who failed to give a satisfactory reply,” Vashisht said. “I then called up the police, who reached there and took along the workers and the vehicles. An MC JE also reached there. The police are looking into the matter. TNS

UT team for CK Nayudu Trophy

Chandigarh: Amrit Lal Lubana has been appointed captain of the Chandigarh team for the upcoming Col CK Nayudu Trophy starting from March 22 at Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh). The local team has been placed in Elite D and will face Vidarbha, Maharashtra and Railways. The team comprised Mohammad Arslan Khan, Harnoor Singh Pannu, Arjun Azad, Tarnpreet Singh, Amrit Lal Lubana (captain), Tavleen Singh, Akshit Rana, Bhagmender Lather, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Shivang Saini, Prince Saggu, Nikhil Sharma, Bhim Kanwar, Harshit Singh, Jagjit Sandhu, Ayush Sikka, Monarch Goyal, Mayank Sidhu, Arjun Sharma, Chiragveer Singh Dhindsa, Aman and Divyajot Singh Sachar. TNS

Haryana’s Udit wins tennis title

Chandigarh: Third seed Haryana’s Udit Kamboj outplayed local contender Neeraj Yashpaul in straight sets to win the CLTA-AITA National Ranking Tennis Championship for Men’s (Rs1 lakh prize money) on Thursday. Kamboj recorded a 6-4, 6-4 win. In the men’s doubles final, Sam Chawla and Deepender Grewal defeated Shubh Negi and Torus Rawat 6-3 6-2. TNS

Indian athletics team manager

Chandigarh: Jaspinder Singh, secretary, Chandigarh Athletic Association, has been nominated by the Athletics Federation of India as manager of the Indian athletics team which will participate in the 18th World Indoor Athletics Championship to be held in Belgrade, Serbia, from March 18 to 21. TNS

Two held for robbery bid

Chandigarh: The UT police have arrested two persons for a robbery attempt. The complainant, Abhishek, a resident of Faidan village, alleged that Rahul, alias Biri, and Deepak, alias Batla, allegedly tried to rob him of his mobile phone at Faidan. A case was registered at the Sector 31 police station and the suspets were arrested.