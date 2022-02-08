5 die in Mohali, 74 new Covid cases

Mohali, February 7
Five persons died of Covid-related complications, while 74 new cases were reported from the district on Monday. Among the deceased were a 40-year-old woman from Kharar and a 78-year-old woman from Phase 4. Both of them were vaccinated. A 77-year-old man from Mullanpur, another 77-year-old man from Mohali and a 67-year-old woman from Mohali also succumbed to the virus. All three were not vaccinated. As many as 269 persons recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours. Among the new cases, 29 were reported from Mohali (urban), 19 from Dhakoli, seven from Kharar, nine from Gharuan, three from Boothgarh and seven from Dera Bassi. The active case tally has reached 1,493. The death toll in the district has gone up to 1,140. —
