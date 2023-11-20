5 drug peddlers held with 89.31 grams of heroin

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 19

Five drug peddlers, including a couple, have been arrested with a total of 89.31 grams of heroin. A team of the District Crime Cell (DCC), which was patrolling the CTU workshop area in Sector 43, nabbed a couple, identified as Sukhpal Singh, alias Kaka (28), and his wife, Amandeep Kaur (29), both residents of Tarn Taran in Punjab, with 22.03-gram and 11.53-gram drug respectively. The couple has been engaged in drug peddling for the past three years, the police added. Sukhpal was earlier arrested by the Punjab police in September with 45-gram heroin.

A case against the duo has been registered under the NDPS Act at the Sector 36 police station.

Another team nabbed Lakhan Kumar (34), a resident of Indira Colony, Mani Majra, with 15.45 grams of heroin near the Housing Board light point. The police said Lakhan had a tainted past and had been booked in three cases of the NDPS Act, snatching and theft.

A case against him has been registered at the Mani Majra police station. The police also arrested two drug peddlers with 40.3 grams of heroin. Punjab Singh (27) and Shahzad Singh (27), both residents of Tarn Taran, Punjab, were nabbed at Sector 46. A case against the duo has been registered at the Sector 34 police station.