5 DSPs, 8 SHOs among 26 cops shifted in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 6

A total of 26 police officers, including five DSPs, 19 inspectors and eight SHOs, were today transferred by the UT Police Department.

DSP (Traffic) Palak Goel has been posted as DSP (East), while DSP (East) Uday Pal Singh has been sent to traffic wing.

DSP (Central) Charanjit Singh Virk has been transferred as DSP (South), while Gurmukh Singh has been posted as DSP (Central) and will also look after the charge of special officer (SO) to DGP.

DSP Shri Parkash, who was posted in the IRB, has been transferred to the traffic wing. DSP Dilsher Singh, who is posted as DSP (Lines), has been given an additional charge of DSP AC/IRB.

Eight SHOs among 19 Inspectors were also reshuffled. Sukhdweep Singh, who was posted in the IRB, has now been posted as the SHO, Sector 3 police station. The SHO of the Sector 36 police station, Jaspal Singh, has been transferred to the security wing. Jaspal Singh, SHO of Maloya police station, has been posted as the SHO of the Sector 36 police station.

Mani Majra SHO Neeraj Sarna has been transferred to the traffic wing. He has been replaced by Jaspal Singh, who was incharge, Lake police post.

IT Park SHO Shadi Lal, Sector 11 SHO Ranjodh Singh and Women police station SHO Parvesh Sharma have been transferred to the traffic wing.

Usha Rani, who was posted in the traffic wing, is now the SHO of the Women police station.

Sector 26 SHO Jasbir Singh is the Sector 11 SHO now, while Maninder Singh, who was in the security wing, has been posted as the SHO of the Sector 26 police station.

Juldan Singh, SHO, Sector 39 police station, has been transferred to the security wing and Gyan Singh, who was presently posted in Vigilance, has been posted as the SHO, Sector 39 police station.

Ashok Kumar has been transferred from the Police Lines to the traffic wing. Bapu Dham Colony police post incharge Rohitash Kumar Yadav has been posted as the SHO of the IT Park police station. Palsora police post incharge Satnam Singh has been shifted as the SHO of the Maloya police station. Eram Rizvi, who was in the Police Lines, has been transferred to the PCR. Sher Singh has been sent from the Police Lines to the security wing.

Meanwhile, Sub-Inspector Satish Kumar has been transferred from the Sector 3 police station and posted as the incharge of the Bapu Dham Colony, Gurjiwan Singh, incharge, ISBT Sector 17 police post, has been transferred to the operations cell and Mohan Kashyap has been transferred from the EOW to the Mauli Jagran police station.