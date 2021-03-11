5 food units caught on the wrong foot in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 18

The UT Food Safety Department has slapped a fine on five units for manufacturing food items without a licence or in unhygienic conditions.

The units at Maloya village, Industrial Area, Phase I, Old Ropar Road, Palsora and Sector 23 were found violating norms under the Food Safety Act. A unit at Maloya village was running and selling products using the label of other brands for human consumption and was penalised Rs 3,00,000 under Section 52 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

Another unit in the Industrial Area, Phase I, that was running in unhygienic and insanitary conditions was penalised Rs 50,000.

The UT Health Secretary said, “The Food Safety Department is taking strict action against violations. All food business units in the city are advised to ensure that food items meet the requirements of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the rules and regulations at all stages of production, processing, import, distribution and sale.”

Unit to pay Rs 3l fine

