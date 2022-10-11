5 held for thrashing, looting pickup driver

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, October 10

The police today claimed to have arrested five persons for thrashing and looting a pickup truck driver on Saturday morning.

Those arrested were identified as Anmol (23), Ankit (19), Rajan, Sanju, alias Kancha (22), all residents of Rally village in Sector 12-A, and Rohit, a resident of Rajeev Colony near Sector 17 here.

In his complaint to the police, Sukhwinder, a resident of Zhiriwala near Naraingarh in Ambala district, had stated that he had brought a consignment from Kala Amb in his pickup truck and the same was to be unloaded at the Industrial Area, Phase 1, Panchkula, on October 8. He said around 10:15 am, five unidentified youths came in a car and parked it in front of his vehicle.

He alleged that they thrashed him and smashed a windowpane of his truck and made off with his purse containing Rs 5,000.

A case under Section 341 and 395 of the IPC and relevant sections of the Arms Act was registered at the Sector 5 police station.

The police arrested the suspects and recovered the purse and the money looted from the complainant. The suspects were produced in a court today, which remanded them in judicial custody.

