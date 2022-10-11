5 held for thrashing, looting pickup driver

Panchkula, October 10
The police today claimed to have arrested five persons for thrashing and looting a pickup truck driver on Saturday morning.
Those arrested were identified as Anmol (23), Ankit (19), Rajan, Sanju, alias Kancha (22), all residents of Rally village in Sector 12-A, and Rohit, a resident of Rajeev Colony near Sector 17 here.
In his complaint to the police, Sukhwinder, a resident of Zhiriwala near Naraingarh in Ambala district, had stated that he had brought a consignment from Kala Amb in his pickup truck and the same was to be unloaded at the Industrial Area, Phase 1, Panchkula, on October 8. He said around 10:15 am, five unidentified youths came in a car and parked it in front of his vehicle.
He alleged that they thrashed him and smashed a windowpane of his truck and made off with his purse containing Rs 5,000.
A case under Section 341 and 395 of the IPC and relevant sections of the Arms Act was registered at the Sector 5 police station.
The police arrested the suspects and recovered the purse and the money looted from the complainant. The suspects were produced in a court today, which remanded them in judicial custody.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court Collegium names 2 who opposed CJI's method for appointing judges
Makes public details of recent controversy
Hate speeches need to be stopped: Supreme Court
Produce transcripts of Yati Narsinghanand’s interview, activ...
EAM S Jaishankar chides Canada on Khalistani activity
Says freedom being misused by forces advocating bigotry
India gets fourth set of Swiss bank account details
Mostly linked to businessmen, NRIs included
Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav dies after prolonged illness
State mourning in UP