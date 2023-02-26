5 heritage items of Chandigarh sold for Rs 1.3 crore in France

Chandigarh, February 25
Five heritage items from the UT, which were taken abroad in an illegal manner, were auctioned for Rs 1.38 crore in France on Thursday.
A set of eight “office chairs” fetched the highest bidding of Rs 85.57 lakh.
The artefacts, which were designed by French architect Pierre Jeanneret, included a library table, a coffee table, a sewing stool, a file rack and a set of eight office chairs.
In a letter to the Secretary General, Rajya Sabha, Ajay Jagga, a member of the Heritage Items Protection Cell of the Chandigarh Administration, has stated that it was an additional submission in respect of his plea for protection of national heritage (Chandigarh heritage articles) from being auctioned abroad. Five more heritage articles of Chandigarh were auctioned in France by Piasa on February 23.
It was learnt that on February 22, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar, Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy and Minister of State for Culture Meenakshi Lekhi inaugurated an exhibition titled “Return of Costume Treasures on Protection and Restoration of Cultural Property” at Maharaja Chhatrasal Convention Hall at Khajuraho in Chhatarpur district of the state.
It is noteworthy that from 2014 to 2022, the Centre has brought back 229 items and returned rare items related to heritage. A few of the selected items were displayed at the exhibition.
Therefore, in view of Article 49 of the Constitution, the onus lies on the country of origin and in this case it is India, which needs to take care of this issue for its heritage protection, by providing appropriate law/regulations/prohibitions, said Jagga in the letter.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sisodia appears before CBI for questioning in excise policy scam case, says not afraid of going to jail
Sisodia arrived at the heavily-barricaded CBI office after p...
Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in J&K’s Pulwama: Police
Victim identified as 40-year-old Sanjay Sharma, a resident o...
Two gangsters killed in Goindwal jail clash in Tarn Taran
Another gangster critically injured; Mandeep Singh alias Too...
AAP leaders detained for protesting near CBI office as Sisodia's questioning in liquor scam continues
Section 144 has been imposed in the south district, the poli...
Will cut every cent in foreign aid: GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley pledges to cut billions in foreign aid to Pakistan, China
‘The Biden administration resumed military aid to Pakistan, ...