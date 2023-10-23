5 hookahs seized from Panchkula bar

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, October 22

A police team raided Club Da Bodega Bar at Sector 5 here early in the morning today and seized five hookahs from the place.

A case has been registered against the club operator under Section 188, 269 and 270 of the IPC for the violation of Section 144 at the Sector 5 police station.

The assistant manager of the club, Narinder Singh, was arrested from the spot.

Sandeep Chauhan, owner of Da Circle Green Park, Sector 6, was arrested yesterday. Nine illegal hookahs had been seized during a raid by the police at the establishment on September 24 and a case under Sections 188, 269 and 270 of the IPC registered.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Sumer Pratap Singh said Section 144 had been imposed completely banning hookah in the district and strict action would be taken against offenders.

