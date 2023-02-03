5 hurt in fire at Dera Bassi unit

Mohali, February 2
A fire broke out at a two-storey factory in Hansa Park on the Barwala road at Dera Bassi. Five workers were severely injured.
Medicine wrappers are printed at the factory. The fire broke out around 8 am today. A drum caught fire and exploded. Sachin, Adarsh, Amarchand, Vikas, Chandan and Sachin were injured.
The condition of Sachin, who was referred to the GMCH, Sector 32, was critical.
Rohit Singla, the owner of the factory, said there were complete fire arrangements in place at the factory, due to which the fire was brought under control immediately. The accident occurred due to a fire in a drum containing ink.
The factory management reportedly informed the Fire Department and the police late in the evening.
