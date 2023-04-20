 5 land GMCH nurse’s job via impersonation: Probe : The Tribune India

5 land GMCH nurse’s job via impersonation: Probe

Tender resignation | Cops asked to investigate matter

5 land GMCH nurse’s job via impersonation: Probe


Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 19

In a startling revelation, the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, has uncovered at least five cases of impersonation during the recent recruitment process for nursing officers.

The recruitment process began in December 2021 and was based on the merit obtained in a written test. However, after the successful candidates were issued letters and asked to report for a medical examination, officials noticed discrepancies in the photograph and signature of one candidate.

On investigation, it came to light the person who had appeared for the medical examination was different from the one who had taken the written test. The GMCH authorities got an unfair means case registered against the individual and asked the UT police to hold an investigation.

A six-member scrutiny committee was constituted by the GMCH authorities to collect data, including all 10 fingerprints, signatures, fresh photograph, Aadhaar card details and other demographic information of all nursing officers who had joined after selection on the basis of this test.

Fingerprints and signatures were taken in the presence of the committee, and photographs and signatures taken at the time of the test were compared with the face and signatures of the successful candidates.

During the scrutiny, discrepancies were observed in facial features and signatures taken at the time of test and the candidates who appeared before the committee. In one case, the candidate immediately proceeded on leave and later submitted resignation. In another case, the matter is being further investigated.

Five recently recruited nursing officers failed to appear before the committee and submitted medical leave, before tendering their resignations.

The GMCH authorities have written to the UT police to probe cases where attempts were made to get the job through impersonation.

The authorities have decided that further exercises will be conducted to verify each selected person through the biometric Aadhaar data. The candidates who have already joined will be asked to pass through the Aadhaar verification process. Fresh joining will be allowed only after due scrutiny and verification of biometric data on Aadhaar.

The matter has been brought to the notice of the higher authorities and it has been decided that the cases referred to the police need to be pursued by the GMCH authorities till these reach a logical end. The revelation highlights the need for stricter protocols and measures to be put in place to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.

The GMCH had issued an advertisement for recruitment of 182 nursing officers in December 2021. The hiring was to be done based on merit in written test. There was no provision of interview. An external agency was hired to receive applications and conduct test by following confidentiality and transparency in the process.

The test was conducted on August 28, 2022, at 39 centres in Chandigarh and total 10,594 candidates appeared. The identity of all candidates was checked and videography/photography, thumb impression and signature of each candidate taken.

Anomalies found in photos, signatures

  • During medical examination, discrepancies found in photo & signature of one of the candidates who cleared written test for nursing officer’s post in 2022
  • On investigation, it comes to light the person who appeared in medical exam was different from one who took the written test; GMCH gets unfair means case registered
  • Six-member panel collects data, including fingerprints, signatures, fresh photos, Aadhaar details, etc. of all candidates who had joined duty
  • During scrutiny, discrepancies are found in facial features and signatures taken at the time of test and candidates who appeared before panel
  • Notice is served, but five nursing officers fail to appear before panel and submit medical leave; they later tender their resignations

Biometric data scrutiny must

It has been decided GMCH will conduct further exercises to verify each selected person through biometric Aadhaar data. Further fresh joining will be allowed only after due scrutiny and verification of biometric data. It has written to UT police to probe cases where attempts were made to get job through impersonation.

2021 hiring drive

  • Nursing officer posts 182
  • Ad issued Dec 2021
  • Test conducted Aug 28, 2022
  • Centres in UT 39
  • Total candidates 10,594

Strict action to follow

Strict action will be taken on impersonation attempts in recruitment process. Action taken over the next few days will act as a deterrent for anyone making such attempts in future. — Dharam Pal, UT Adviser

