5 Ludhiana residents nabbed for cheating

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, September 17

The police have arrested five persons for cheating on the pretext of gambling.

The accused have been identified as Surinder Singh, alias Chinda, a resident of Krishna Colony, Transport Nagar, Ludhiana, and presently residing in the Industrial Area, Phase 1, Chandigarh; Butta Singh, a resident of Mohalla Azad Nagar, New Shimlapuri, Ludhiana; Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopi, Bandowal village, Ludhiana; Ashok Giri, a resident of Harkrishan Nagar, Shimlapuri, Ludhiana; and Rajendra Singh, a resident of Gagandeep Colony, Salem Tabri, Ludhiana.

The police said a team was patrolling in Sector 20 here yesterday. It received information that some youths were cheating people on the pretext of gambling near the apple market in the sector. The police team immediately raided the place. The police arrested the accused and recovered a sum of Rs 15,000 from them.

A case under Section 420 and 120-B of the IPC and the Gambling Act has been registered against the accused.

The police said the accused were produced in a court, which remanded the main accused, Buta Singh, to police custody, while four others have been sent to judicial custody.