5 medal-winning judokas feted

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 27

A total of five city judokas, who recently won medals in the national championships, were felicitated by Director Sports. Ishroop Narang, who won three silver medals in the Cadet, Junior, and Senior National Judo Championships, respectively, and Navroop, who won a silver medal in the Senior National Judo Championship 2023–23 Jaipur, Kamini Yadav, who won the gold medal in the Junior National Judo Championship 2023–24, Delhi, Sapna, who won the silver medal in the Cadet National Judo Championship 2023–24, Karnataka, and Angel Yadav, who won the bronze medal in the Cadet National Judo Championship 2023–24, Karnataka, were felicitated. All judokas are trained by coach and former international player Vivek Thakur at the Sector 34 Sports Complex.