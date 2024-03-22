5 minors, 2 dealers held for stealing equipment from EV charging stations

Chandigarh, March 21
Five juveniles and two scrap dealers have been arrested by the UT police for stealing and vandalising equipment of electronic vehicle (EV) charging stations installed at two locations in Sector 42.
A complaint regarding the theft was lodged with the police by the Chandigarh Renewal Energy and Science and Technology (CREST), the nodal energy for implementation of UT’s EV policy. It was reported that charging gun cable (DC copper cables) of the EV charging stations installed at the lake parking and at Palm Garden, Sector 42, were stolen by unidentified persons.
During the investigation, five juveniles were apprehended for the theft near Adarsh Colony, Sector 54.
During the further investigation, the juveniles revealed that they had sold the parts of the EV charging stations to two scrap dealers, named Ganga Ram (41), a resident of Jhampur colony, Mohali, and Mukesh Kumar (37), a resident of Palsora. Subsequently, both of them were arrested and the stolen parts recovered from them.
During interrogation, the suspects revealed that they had purchased stolen articles from many juveniles. “They also disclosed that some of the stolen articles have been sold to other scrap dealers, which is being verified,” said a police official.
The police said seven motherboards, chargers, electric meters, MCBs and iron covers had been recovered. The police said Mukesh used to work as cab driver and had recently started the scrap business.
Charging stations for EVs have been set-up in parts of the city. However, these are yet to be made operational.
Material recovered
The police said seven motherboards, chargers, electric meters, miniature circuit breaker sets and iron covers had been recovered from the suspects.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: 'Delhi CM Kejriwal key conspirator in liquor scam', ED tells court; seeks 10-day custody
Kejriwal was arrested by the federal probe agency on Thursda...
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: Delhi, Punjab ministers detained during AAP protest; CM Bhagwant Mann reaches Kejriwal's residence to meet his family
Following Kejriwal’s arrest on Thursday evening, AAP had giv...
3 Independent MLAs supporting BJP resign from Himachal Pradesh Assembly, pave way for byelections
Six disqualified Congress MLAs could join BJP shortly
Supreme Court refuses bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in Delhi excise policy case
Kavitha has moved the top court challenging her arrest by th...
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal withdraws plea against arrest from Supreme Court
Kejriwal had moved Supreme Court late on Thursday after ED a...