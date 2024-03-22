5 minors, 2 dealers held for stealing equipment from EV charging stations

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 21

Five juveniles and two scrap dealers have been arrested by the UT police for stealing and vandalising equipment of electronic vehicle (EV) charging stations installed at two locations in Sector 42.

A complaint regarding the theft was lodged with the police by the Chandigarh Renewal Energy and Science and Technology (CREST), the nodal energy for implementation of UT’s EV policy. It was reported that charging gun cable (DC copper cables) of the EV charging stations installed at the lake parking and at Palm Garden, Sector 42, were stolen by unidentified persons.

During the investigation, five juveniles were apprehended for the theft near Adarsh Colony, Sector 54.

During the further investigation, the juveniles revealed that they had sold the parts of the EV charging stations to two scrap dealers, named Ganga Ram (41), a resident of Jhampur colony, Mohali, and Mukesh Kumar (37), a resident of Palsora. Subsequently, both of them were arrested and the stolen parts recovered from them.

During interrogation, the suspects revealed that they had purchased stolen articles from many juveniles. “They also disclosed that some of the stolen articles have been sold to other scrap dealers, which is being verified,” said a police official.

The police said seven motherboards, chargers, electric meters, MCBs and iron covers had been recovered. The police said Mukesh used to work as cab driver and had recently started the scrap business.

Charging stations for EVs have been set-up in parts of the city. However, these are yet to be made operational.

Material recovered

The police said seven motherboards, chargers, electric meters, miniature circuit breaker sets and iron covers had been recovered from the suspects.

