5 Mohali health workers felicitated for services

Mohali, January 27
Five officers/employees of the District Health Department were honoured for providing commendable healthcare services during the Covid-19 pandemic, during the Republic Day function held here yesterday.
Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit honoured District Immunisation Officer Dr Girish Dogra, Senior Medical Officer, District Hospital, Dr Vijay Bhagat, Health Inspector Bhupinder Singh Dahri, Dr Manpreet Singh (CHO) and sweeper Sandeep Singh.
Congratulating the staff, Civil Surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur said it was a matter of pride that her staff had received this prestigious honour. She said the Health Department was working tirelessly for the well-being of people. The entire staff, including doctors, risked their lives to save the lives of people during these tough times.
