5 months on, Qaumi Insaaf Morcha protest continues on Chandigarh-Mohali border

Mohali, May 29
More than five months have passed, but the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha protest continues on the Chandigarh-Mohali border inconveniencing tricity residents every day. Several farm union members have also given support to protesters from time to time. Road users, office-goers, students and public have to take detours to reach their destinations.
The morcha is staging a symbolic protest with 31 members taking out a rally every day from Phase 8 to Phase 3-A. Heavy police presence, barricading and traffic disruptions have made life of local residents difficult.
“Before this protest, I used to pay Rs 60 for an auto-rickshaw to commute from my home in Sector 51 to the Sohana gurdwara. But now, the same ride costs Rs 100. Many a times auto drivers are reluctant to drive on this stretch,” said Deepshikha Verma, a local school teacher.
Residents say when symbolic rally is taken out every day, the police restricts the movement of vehicles on all cuts leading to the main road from Phase 8 to Phase-3A.
“Generally people think that only one road leading from the YPS chowk to Sector 51 is closed. But practically, the traffic movement in the surrounding 2 to 3 km area is disrupted,” said Anirudh Chatterjee, a Phase 3-A resident.
Residents have been demanding an early resolution to the problem from the government. Senior police officials were unavailable for their comments.
