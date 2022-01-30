Covid-19: 5 more fatalities in Mohali district

Tribune News Service

Mohali, January 29

Five more fatalities were witnessed iduring the past 24 hours, taking the number of Covid deaths to 1,121 in the district. The deceased were two men aged 61 and 78 years, residents of Mamta Enclave in Zirakpur and Sector 61 in Mohali, respectively, and three women aged 62, 60 and 65 years, all residents of Kharar.

Meanwhile, 605 fresh Covid cases surfaced till Saturday evening, taking the number of positive cases to 92,453. As many as 1,248 patients have been cured and discharged. Of a total of 605 fresh Covid positive cases, 223 cases were reported from Mohali urban, 25 cases from Gharuan, 17 cases from Kurali, seven cases from Lalru, 40 cases from Boothgarh, 45 cases from Dera Bassi, 132 cases from Dhakoli and 116 cases from Kharar. — TNS

Three deaths, 242 cases in P’kula

Panchkula: The district reported three deaths and 242 fresh cases of Covid on Saturday. The active caseload now stands at 1,375. Meanwhile, the number of recovered persons went up to 40,575. —