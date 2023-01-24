5 nominations filed, no polling for F&CC

Chandigarh, January 23
There will be no formal voting for electing the members of the Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) of the Municipal Corporation with five candidates filing their nominations today.
Councillors Harpreet Kaur Babla and Dalip Sharma, both from the BJP; Prem Lata and Neha, from AAP; and Gurpreet Singh Gabi of the Congress filed nominations.
Both the BJP and the AAP have 14 councillors each. The Congress has only six councillors. To avoid any clash during the elections, the parties reached an understanding to file as many nominations as required. The F&CC has the highest financial power after the general House. It has one-year tenure.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Do not agree with Digvijaya Singh's 'surgical strikes' remark, says Rahul Gandhi
Singh on Monday had questioned the surgical strikes and accu...
Earthquake with 5.8-magnitude hits Nepal; tremors felt in Delhi-NCR
Social media users in Delhi and surroundings said they felt ...
Police launch search in Chandigarh district court complex following bomb threat call
The court complex in Sector 43 here is evacuated
Leading modern Indian architect Balkrishna Doshi passes away at 95
Had worked with Le Corbusier and Louis Kahn; PM condoles dea...
Passenger offloaded from SpiceJet plane at Delhi airport for 'unruly behaviour' arrested
The complaint is lodged by Sushant Srivastava, the airline's...