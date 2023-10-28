5 officers in race for Chandigarh Adviser’s post

Chandigarh, October 27
With UT Adviser Dharam Pal set to retire on October 31, the names of five senior IAS officers, including those of Goa and Arunachal Pradesh Chief Secretaries, are doing the rounds for the coveted post.
Frontrunners: Arunachal Chief Secy Dharmendra, Principal Secy Sharad Chauhan, Goa Chief Secy PK Goel, Delhi MC chief Amit Yadav & Prashant Goyal
Sources said Arunachal Pradesh Chief Secretary Dharmendra, a 1989-batch officer; Principal Secretary Sharad Chauhan, a 1994-batch AGMUT-cadre officer; Goa Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel, a 1991-batch IAS officer; and New Delhi MC chairperson Amit Yadav, also a 1991-batch IAS officer of AGMUT cadre; were in the race for the post.
Prashant Goyal, a 1993-batch officer posted in Jammu and Kashmir, is also said to be among the frontrunners. Dharam Pal, a 1988-batch IAS officer of the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram-Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre, and an alumnus of Punjab Engineering College, had joined the UT Administration on June 2021.
