5 POs land in police dragnet

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 1

Five proclaimed offenders (POs) have been arrested by the Chandigarh Police.

The police said a PO named Vineet, alias Binny, a resident of Sector 25 colony, had been arrested. A case of rioting and assault was registered against him at the Sector 31 police station on the complaint of Deepak Kumar of Ram Darbar. The accused, along with other miscreants, had attacked the complainant’s house.

The police said the accused was declared a PO on April 1 this year. He was arrested and produced before a court, which sent him to judicial custody.

Another PO named Jatinder Kumar, a resident of Badmajra, Mohali, has been arrested. A case was registered against him at the Sector 31 police station for stealing a laptop and Rs 88,000 in cash from a shop in the Industrial Area, Phase-II, in March 2018. The police said the accused was declared a PO on December 15, 2022.

Another PO named Anil, a resident of Faidan village, who is an accused in a road accident case registered in 2017 at the Industrial Area police station, has been arrested. The accused had hit a pedestrian in Sector 29, who had later died. He was declared a PO on April 10 this year. He was produced before a court and later released on bail.

The fourth PO named Narinder Singh of Kharar has been arrested. He was booked for theft at a departmental store in Maloya in March 2019. He was declared a PO by the local court in January this year.

The police said non-bailable warrants were also issued against the accused in a burglary case registered against him at the Sector 39 police station in 2017.

The police also nabbed a PO named Haleena Khatoon, a resident of Mani Majra. She was booked for allegedly kidnapping a 13-year-old girl in October 2019. The girl was later rescued and the accused was arrested. The woman was later released on bail. During the trial, the accused didn’t appear before the court and was declared a PO in March this year.

60 proclaimed offenders nabbed last month in UT

Chandigarh: In a drive against proclaimed offenders (POs), the UT police managed to arrest 60 POs in April. The police said a special drive was launched in April to nab POs, who were evading their arrest.

“Information through technical and human sources, followed by searches carried out by our teams led to the arrest of the absconding persons”, said a police official. The Master Technical & Monitoring Cell of the Chandigarh Police also played a significant role by providing assistance to locate the POs, said the police.