5 rounds fired at 2 brothers outside posh Homeland housing society in Punjab's Mohali

Mohali, March 12
Five rounds were fired at two brothers outside Homeland housing society in Sector 70, Mohali, late last night.
Four assailants, suspected to be the residents of the same housing society, fled the spot after the incident.
Old rivalry led to the incident. Police have recovered three shells from near the Gate No. 2 of the society.
More details awaited.
