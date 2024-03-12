5 rounds fired at 2 brothers outside posh Homeland housing society in Punjab's Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 12

Five rounds were fired at two brothers outside Homeland housing society in Sector 70, Mohali, late last night.

Four assailants, suspected to be the residents of the same housing society, fled the spot after the incident.

Old rivalry led to the incident. Police have recovered three shells from near the Gate No. 2 of the society.

More details awaited.

