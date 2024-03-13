5 rounds fired at music firm owners in Mohali

Mohali, March 12
Five rounds were reportedly fired at two brothers, Sukhwinder Singh and Gurwinder Singh, in a market near the Homeland housing society in Sector 70, here in the wee hours of Tuesday (2 am).
“Suspects Jaspreet Sethi, Charan Sohi, Paramvir Dhariwal and Pitah fled the spot. The victims as well as the assailants are residents of the Homeland society and had an old rivalry,” said Mohali SSP Sandeep Garg.
The police reached the spot and began investigation. Three shells were recovered from a spot near Gate No. 2 of the society.
The Mohali Police is under the spotlight for deteriorating law and order situation in the city for the past some days.
The police said the complainants owned a music company. One of the bullets hit a car parked nearby. They are scanning the CCTV footage of the area. The assailants were six in number, the police added.
An attempt-to-murder case has been registered at the Mataur police station.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Chief Minister Nayab Saini moves resolution in Haryana Assembly seeking trust vote
First of all, obituary references are taken up
If prevented from moving to Delhi for Thursday’s mahapanchayat, farmers to resort to sit-ins, 'rail roko' protests
To hold a press conference at the Shambhu border at 3 pm on ...
CAA implementation ahead of Lok Sabha polls ‘dirty vote bank politics’ of BJP: Arvind Kejriwal
With this law, the BJP-led government at the Centre has open...
Driver, woman booked for car stunts in viral video; many thought ‘she was being abducted’
Someone inside the car holds the girl as the car moves at a ...
Joe Biden clinches nomination; presidential rematch with Donald Trump looms
It would be the first US presidential election rematch in ne...