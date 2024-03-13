5 rounds fired at music firm owners in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 12

Five rounds were reportedly fired at two brothers, Sukhwinder Singh and Gurwinder Singh, in a market near the Homeland housing society in Sector 70, here in the wee hours of Tuesday (2 am).

“Suspects Jaspreet Sethi, Charan Sohi, Paramvir Dhariwal and Pitah fled the spot. The victims as well as the assailants are residents of the Homeland society and had an old rivalry,” said Mohali SSP Sandeep Garg.

The police reached the spot and began investigation. Three shells were recovered from a spot near Gate No. 2 of the society.

The Mohali Police is under the spotlight for deteriorating law and order situation in the city for the past some days.

The police said the complainants owned a music company. One of the bullets hit a car parked nearby. They are scanning the CCTV footage of the area. The assailants were six in number, the police added.

An attempt-to-murder case has been registered at the Mataur police station.

