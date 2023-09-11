5-star GRIHA rating: Community centres in Chandigarh to go hi-tech

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, September 10

In a first, the city will have its community centres converted into green and intelligent facilities conforming to a minimum 5-star GRIHA (Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment) rating.

As part of a pilot project, the Municipal Corporation is going to construct a new community centre in Sector 51 on the same pattern. The civic body has invited a request for proposal for hiring the services of a green consultant to plan and construct the centre as an intelligent building conforming to a minimum 5-star GRIHA rating. Following the project, other new and existing centres will be built on the same lines.

According to the MC, the building will be built as a signature/intelligent building by using future-proof technologies ensuring barrier-free environment along with divyang-friendly infrastructure.

The building will have hi-tech facilities such as intelligent car planning, intelligent campus lighting and intelligent access control system.

All these systems would be wireless and have sensors embedded in entrance doors, streetlights, parking boom barriers, signage for directions, indication of vacant parking space, intelligent parking with management system of cars and scooters in parking. There will also be a Cloud-based building management system.

Solar power generation, water-proofing treatment, terrace garden and rainwater harvesting system are among several other key features the proposed building will have. A central vacuum-cleaning system will also be installed in the entire building to ensure a good indoor air quality.

“This sort of community centre is being built in Sector 51 on a pilot project basis. Based on this, other community centres can be constructed,” said MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra.

The consultant for the project is being hired after a proposal to build this centre for about Rs 27.5 crore was criticised by councillors in the MC House meeting held in April.

