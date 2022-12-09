5 ‘swindlers’ held for duping retired IAF officer

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 8

Five swindlers have been arrested by the Cyber Crime Investigation Cell of the UT police for duping a retd Air Force officer of Rs 3.26 lakh.

The suspects have been identified as Danna Khan (55), a resident of Bareilly district, UP, who is a property dealer, Sonu Kumar (29), who is running a mobile shop, Anuj Kumar (26), also a mobile shop owner, Govinda Kumar (21), who used to sell liquor illegally, and Anoop Kumar, an accountant working at a jewellery shop, all natives of Bihar.

Complainant Ravinder Kumar, retired Air Marshal, who is former Advisor to the Government of Gujarat, Air Force Station, 12 Wing, Sector 31, had reported that he purchased a flat in Mohali and wanted to apply for the electricity meter.

He searched for a helpline number on Google. He called on the number shown there, following which a suspect asked him to transfer Rs 25. The suspect further asked the complainant to link his Google Pay UPI with his bank accounts. Unaware of the trick, the victim followed all instructions and lost Rs 3.26 lakh in the process.

The police were informed and a case was registered in this regard. During investigation, it was found that Rs 1.15 lakh of the total cheated amount was transferred in the account of M/s DK Enterprises, whose proprietor is Dannna Khan. Subsequently, he was arrested.

The police further found that Rs 1.20 lakh was transferred through Razor Pay to pay credit card bills which were in the name of Anuj and Sonu, which led to their arrest.

After the arrest of both suspects, it came to light that the amount was transferred on the instance of Govinda Kumar and Anoop Kumar Tiwari, natives of Champaran district, Bihar, following which they were also nabbed.

The police said Govinda was involved in illegal sale of liquor and was also arrested in a case, while Anoop was earlier arrested by the police after Rs 1.5 crore unaccounted money was recovered from him.