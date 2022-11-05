5 test +ve in tricity

Chandigarh, November 4
The tricity reported five fresh cases of Covid-19 on Friday.
Four persons tested positive for the virus in the city, while one fresh infection surfaced in Mohali. Panchkula district, however, saw no fresh case.
