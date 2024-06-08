5 vehicles gutted outside Balongi police station

Five vehicles parked outside the Balongi police station were gutted on Friday.
Around 4.30 pm, a fire erupted near ‘condemned’ vehicles and damaged five of them. Panic spread in the area as flames and smoke arose.
An emergency call was made to fire officials following which fire engines were rushed to the spot.
Officials said four fire engines took around 45 minutes to douse the flames. They said though the exact cause of the fire was not known yet, a stray splinter might have spread the fire in the wild growth, which later burnt the vehicles.
