5 years on, 11 acquitted of murder bid on Ambala Cantt Board member

Tribune News Service

Ambala, April 6

The court of Additional Sessions Judge Sundeep Singh has acquitted 11 persons, including former councillor Surinder Tiwari of the Cantonment Board, Ambala, in connection with an attempt-to-murder case.

The case was registered in April 2017 in connection with an attack on Cantonment Board member Ajay Baweja. However, Ajay, the complainant in the case, had turned hostile later. Both Surinder Tiwari and Ajay Baweja belong to the BJP in Ambala.

The court acquitted Surinder Tiwari, Rahul, Garry Malhotra, Nikhil, Raman, Abhinav, Satbir, Ramphal, Gaurav, Manharsh and Rohit.

The incident dates back to April 8, 2017, when Ajay Baweja was sitting in his office in Siya Vatika, Marriage Palace. The complainant, who recorded his statement at the Civil Hospital, Ambala Cantonment, stated that a young person opened the door of his office and peeped inside. He then gave a signal to his accomplices. Three persons, who were armed with pipes, then entered the office. Two of their aides were waiting outside on a motorcycle. The three persons attacked the complainant with pipes and sharp-edged weapons.

The Public Prosecutor contended that though the complainant and eyewitnesses have turned hostile, Sub-Inspector Khushi Ram, the investigating officer, proved the prosecution case.

On the other hand, the counsel (Anil Kaushik, MS Kakran and Manish Kashyap) for the accused contended that apart from the investigating officer and police officials, no independent/public witness, including the complainant/injured, supported the case of the prosecution.

The court observed that not only all independent witnesses had been declared hostile, they had categorically denied to identify the accused.

The complainant specifically deposed that the accused present in the court were not the persons who attacked him. Apart from this, there are several discrepancies in the prosecution case. “The prosecution has failed to prove its case and as such by giving benefit of doubt, the accused are hereby ordered to be acquitted of charges framed against them,” the court said.