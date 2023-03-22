5 years on, govt blind to 200m potholed stretch in Zirakpur

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, March 21

A 200-metre-long dilapidated stretch of the VIP Road connecting the Patiala highway has remained a constant source of inconvenience for thousands of commuters over the past five years. Despite a change in government, the situation has remained unchanged as the authorities have turned a blind eye to the problem.

The stretch is a crucial link to Mohali as thousands of vehicles use it every day to access the Airport Road, making it one of the busiest roads in the area. However, its condition has deteriorated to the extent that it has become hazardous for motorists owing to frequent accidents.

With population in the surrounding areas growing significantly over the years, the volume of traffic on the stretch has increased manifold, making it dangerous for commuters who have to navigate through potholes and broken patches.

Moreover, many shops and businesses have come up, adding to the chaos and congestion on the already dilapidated stretch. Despite an urgent need for repair, the authorities have chosen to look the other way, forcing people to bear the brunt of apathy.

“The road is full of potholes. One can’t drive without hitting a bump, often causing injury. Having access to metalled roads is a basic right of every citizen, but Zirakpur residents are being deprived of it,” says Osheen Kumar, a regular commuter.

Despite numerous complaints, the authorities have failed to address the issue, forcing users to risk injury on a daily basis. “It’s been five years but the authorities have done little to address the problem. We’re tired of waiting for action. We’ve lost hope,” says Vishal, another commuter.

“What’s the point in electing a government that can’t even fix a small patch of road? It’s a shame that we have to risk our lives every day just to get to work,” says Rakesh, a local resident.

The poor road connectivity is also affecting businesses in the area. Shops and other commercial establishments on the VIP Road are suffering on account of lack of proper access. Customers are hesitant to visit the area due to the poor condition of the road, as a result of which business owners are facing losses.

“Business has been severely impacted due to the bad state of the road. Customers avoid coming to our store fearing a bumpy ride. Our sales have been impacted and it’s getting harder to sustain the business. The government must understand it is not just affecting commuters, but also small businesses like ours,” says Adhiraj, a local store owner.

Asked about the poor state of the road, local MLA Kuljeet Randhawa says: “We are trying to resolve the issue. Tenders have been floated for drainage and construction of road. Commuters will be able to enjoy a smooth ride before monsoon. We will improve the condition of the VIP Road.”

Links VIP Road to Patiala highway

VIP Road stretch connects Patiala highway and is a key link to Mohali as thousands of vehicles use it every day to access Airport Road

Volume of traffic has increased manifold, forcing commuters to navigate through potholes and broken patches, risking injury

Poor state of road has hit businesses in the area as customers are hesitant to visit establishments fearing a bumpy ride