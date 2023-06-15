5 youths arrested for ‘escort service’ fraud

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, June 14

The police claimed to have busted an interstate gang involved in cheating people on the pretext of providing escort services. Five cybercriminals were apprehended from Rajasthan. They had allegedly duped nearly 100 people.

The suspects, identified as Rajendra Patidar (27), Tajeng Patidar (23), Hemraj Ahari (24), Dulji Patidar (19), and Mohan Lal (19), all residents of Rajasthan, were nabbed during a raid in Udaipur. A total of 24 mobile phones and five ATM cards were seized from their possession.

The police said the arrested persons had defrauded a Panchkula resident of Rs 1.18 lakh. The victim had lodged a complaint with the Cyber Police Station here on May 9.

The complainant stated that while he was away from home for work, his minor son received a link through which photos of girls were sent via WhatsApp. Subsequently, the gang coerced the boy into transferring Rs 500 and later demanded Rs 5,000 for hotel bookings. Exploiting the boy’s vulnerability, they resorted to emotional manipulation by threatening the privacy of the minor boy. Over a period of time, they managed to take over Rs 1 lakh. Following the complaint, a case was registered.

The suspects were produced in a court, which remanded them in police custody for four days.