5 youths held in drug cases by Mohali police

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 16

Five youths have been arrested in drug cases.

The police arrested two Sirsa youths and recovered 60-gm heroin, Rs 25,000 drug money, a stolen car and an ATM card from them. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against the suspects, identified as Mukesh Kumar and Vijay, at the Phase 8 police station.

SHO Ajitesh Kaushal said, “Mukesh Kumar was arrested on May 4 and 55-gm heroin was recovered from him. During investigation, his accomplice Vijay was arrested and further recoveries were made from him. A court remanded them in police custody.”

In another case, three persons were nabbed with 150-gm heroin while one of their accomplices escaped the police net in Zirakpur.

Ropar residents Ranjit Singh, Gurmukh Singh and Yadvinder Singh were arrested after a case was registered against them at the Zirakpur police station.