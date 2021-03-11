5 youths held in drug cases by Mohali police

Mohali, May 16
Five youths have been arrested in drug cases.
The police arrested two Sirsa youths and recovered 60-gm heroin, Rs 25,000 drug money, a stolen car and an ATM card from them. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against the suspects, identified as Mukesh Kumar and Vijay, at the Phase 8 police station.
SHO Ajitesh Kaushal said, “Mukesh Kumar was arrested on May 4 and 55-gm heroin was recovered from him. During investigation, his accomplice Vijay was arrested and further recoveries were made from him. A court remanded them in police custody.”
In another case, three persons were nabbed with 150-gm heroin while one of their accomplices escaped the police net in Zirakpur.
Ropar residents Ranjit Singh, Gurmukh Singh and Yadvinder Singh were arrested after a case was registered against them at the Zirakpur police station.
