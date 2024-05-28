5-yr-old Jiaana gets FIDE rating

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 27

Jiaana Garg, a student of Strawberry Field High School (SFHS), Sector 26, has achieved a FIDE (World Chess Federation) rating at the age of 5 years and 11 months. She got 1,558 ranking to become the only female player in the world to be rated at this age.

