5-yr-old Jiaana gets FIDE rating

Chandigarh, May 27
Jiaana Garg, a student of Strawberry Field High School (SFHS), Sector 26, has achieved a FIDE (World Chess Federation) rating at the age of 5 years and 11 months. She got 1,558 ranking to become the only female player in the world to be rated at this age.
