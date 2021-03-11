50-bed hospital to come up at Dhanas

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 6

The UT Health Department will discard the dilapidated buildings of some health and wellness centres (HWCs) running on the periphery and will replace these with new centres.

For this, a 50-bed hospital will come up at an earmarked piece of land at Dhanas in place of the HWC, Dhanas, and the HWC, Maloya.

The UT Adviser today inspected the HWCs on the periphery and directed that there should be proper Internet connectivity at each such centre so that uninterrupted telemedicine services could be provided on the e-Sanjeevani platform.

It came to the fore that the dispensary and the HWC at Daria is inadequate and is being operated from two-three rooms. It was decided that the existing facility of the Animal Husbandry Department and the adjacent land will be utilised for the construction of new HWC and the Animal Husbandry facilities will be shifted to the premises of the existing HWC there.

At Mauli Jagran, a vacant piece of land has been earmarked for an HWC and will be utilised for construction purposes.

The UT Education Department will examine the possibility of shifting the skill centre to a nearby school so that this land can be merged with the existing HWC at Hallo Majra. However, if this is not found feasible, the architecture wing of the UT Administration will provide drawings for additional construction in the existing land of the HWC to provide proper waiting area to visiting patients and a few rooms for use by the Health Department.