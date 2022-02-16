50 boxes of liquor seized at Dera Bassi

Tribune News Service

Dera Bassi, February 15

Acting on a complaint received by General Observer Ajay Gupta and Expenditure Observer S Janardhan regarding illegal liquor in Dera Bassi, the district election machinery seized 50 boxes of illegally stored liquor worth Rs4.2 lakh from a shop reportedly owned by Jaspreet Singh near Green Valley Township.

Jaspreet is a Congress councillor in the Dera Bassi Municipal Council. He, however, denied owning the property. He said he had nothing to do with the liquor, adding that a false FIR had been registered against him.

The Returning Officer, Dera Bassi, said, “The authorities got a complaint of illegal liqour stored at a place. Five teams were dispatched to the spot immediately. The Mohali Excise team, along with the Dera Bassi police, were also called. They tried to contact the owner of the property. He didn’t respond to the calls made by the teams. Subsequently, a key maker was called and the shutter was opened under FST videography. During a search of the shop in the presence of two independent witnesses, 50 cases of whiskey (for sale in Haryana only) were seized. The whiskey is manufactured at Jundla village, Karnal.”

An FIR under the Punjab Excise Act of 1914 has been registered.