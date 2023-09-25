50 city taxi stand allottees default on fee, Chandigarh MC issues resumption order

Sandeep Rana
Chandigarh, September 24
For the first time, the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation is set to take possession of taxi stands from defaulting allottees/ occupiers for not clearing their dues despite giving them several reminders and a final notice in this regard.
Process from today
Since dues have not been cleared by 50 taxi stand allottees, resumption order has been issued. Officials will start process of taking over the taxi stands from Monday. Anindita Mitra, MC Commissioner
According to the MC, only nine of the 59 defaulters paid the fee till the deadline that ended this week. Officials of the branch concerned have now been instructed to start the resumption proceedings against the remaining 50 taxi stands from Monday.
Most of the taxi stands are situated in the parking lots. After taking over the taxi stands, the corporation will offer these via auction to get competitive bids. MC officials said while of the one defaulters cleared his entire dues, the other eight cleared the overdue fee, but were yet to pay the late payment charges.
An official said, “These allottees contended that the late fee was 12 per cent everywhere and they being charged 24 per cent. Secondly, they sought relief for Covid period, which was not provided to them earlier. We have accepted the fees deposited by them and decided to take up their issues in the House meeting.”
When contacted, MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra said, “Since dues have not been cleared by 50 taxi stand allottees despite being given the deadline, the resumption order has been issued. Officials have been instructed to start the process of taking over the taxi stands from the defaulters from Monday.”
In its public notice issued in the last week of August, the corporation stated, “The allottees/occupiers of taxi stands in different sectors of Chandigarh are not paying their dues in violation of the terms and conditions of the allotment.
“The public notice is hereby given, granting a final opportunity to such allottees to deposit their outstanding amount within 20 days. In case of non-deposition of the outstanding amount, the physical possession of the taxi stands will be taken over by the corporation and legal action initiated against the defaulters.”
Defaulters seek relief, say late fee ‘too high’
- Allottees claim late fee is usually 12 per cent, while they are being charged 24 per cent
- They are also seeking relief for Covid period, which was not provided to them earlier
- MC accepts fee paid by them, will take up their issues in House, says an official
Of 59 operators, only 9 clear dues
- Only nine of 59 defaulters paid the fee till the deadline that ended this week
- One defaulter cleared entire dues, other eight paid fee, but didn’t clear late payment charges
- Officials told to start resumption process of remaining 50 taxi stands from Monday
- Most of these are situated in parking lots; MC will auction these to get competitive bids
