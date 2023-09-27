50 doctors on deputation to Chandigarh for over 10 years get extension

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 26

The Chandigarh Administration has given another extension to nearly 50 doctors who have been on deputation to the UT for over a decade.

Among the officers whose deputation has been prolonged, the available record reveals that more than seven doctors have been stationed here for a staggering 20 years, while 17 others have completed over 15 years of service in the city. The doctors have now got extension till February 29, 2024, or till the joining of new incumbents.

A senior medical officer has been in the UT for 28 years, while three other doctors have been staying here for 25 years, 24 years and 21 years, respectively.

These officers will now be repatriated six months before their scheduled retirement. The move is aimed at facilitating the completion of formalities related to their retirement benefits.

According to the orders issued by the Administration, this extension of deputation is strictly in public interest. Furthermore, the respective departments have been urged to promptly initiate the process of seeking replacements of these officers, in accordance with the provisions outlined in the Recruitment Rules.

The latest order also says that a panel of doctors should also be called from Himachal Pradesh and all UTs to take care the eventuality of not getting sufficient doctors from Punjab and Haryana.

The situation is further compounded by the fact that the staff deployed at various health facilities in the city have remained in their positions for several decades. Last year, the Directorate of Health Services submitted a proposal to the UT Health Secretary, advocating for the extension of the deputation period for 112 doctors. This extension was intended to span an additional year, from March 1, 2022, to February 28, 2023. Upon scrutiny, it was revealed that a significant number of 72 doctors had been serving on deputation for more than seven years, with four of them surpassing an astonishing 20-year tenure.

Typically, the deputation period lasts for three years, with the possibility of extension up to five years in certain cases and exceptionally, up to seven years. The doctors working on deputation in Chandigarh majorly belong to Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana.

