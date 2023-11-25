50 years after discharge, ex-IAF corporal gets pension

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 24

An 80-year old former Indian Air Force corporal has been granted reservist pension 50 years after his discharge from service.

Corporal Devinder Singh had joined the IAF in 1963 and under the terms of service, he was required to serve for 9 years, with another six years of regular or reserve service. He was discharged from service after 10 years without any pension.

Sharing details, Lt Col SS Sohi (retd), president of the Ex-servicemen Grievances Cell, said the IAF had violated the terms and conditions of service by discharging him unilaterally and he could have served for the complete term of 15 years, thereby making him eligible for pension.

He moved the Armed Forces Tribunal in 2017, which on perusal of the records, directed that he be sanctioned pension along with arrears from 2015.

