50 years after discharge, ex-IAF corporal gets pension

Chandigarh, November 24
An 80-year old former Indian Air Force corporal has been granted reservist pension 50 years after his discharge from service.
Corporal Devinder Singh had joined the IAF in 1963 and under the terms of service, he was required to serve for 9 years, with another six years of regular or reserve service. He was discharged from service after 10 years without any pension.
Sharing details, Lt Col SS Sohi (retd), president of the Ex-servicemen Grievances Cell, said the IAF had violated the terms and conditions of service by discharging him unilaterally and he could have served for the complete term of 15 years, thereby making him eligible for pension.
He moved the Armed Forces Tribunal in 2017, which on perusal of the records, directed that he be sanctioned pension along with arrears from 2015.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: Option of manual drilling being considered
Drilling at the collapsed portion of the tunnel to rescue th...
Rajasthan assembly election 2023 LIVE updates: Vasundhara Raje, Sachin Pilot held 'puja' before polling
People turn up at polling booths in large numbers
No reason to discredit SEBI in Adani-Hindenburg case: Supreme Court
Says can’t ask it to take media reports as gospel truth | Re...
Jind 'rape' victim under psychiatric treatment, left school, says activist
Met the student twice, who pressed for justice
IT firms ready to act in 7 days: Centre on tackling deepfakes
Companies agree to align 11 types of content with guidelines