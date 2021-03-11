500 examined at camp in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, May 31
Asserting that Chandigarh is among the developed cities of the country and requires attention in certain areas, the founder of the Chandigarh Welfare Trust (CWT) and Chandigarh University Chancellor Satnam Singh Sandhu announced that the trust would organise more than 20 free health check-up camps in next three months. There will be added focus on the peripheral villages which are still deprived of basic healthcare facilities.
Sandhu was speaking at a free health check-up camp organised by the CWT at Sector 42 Community Centre. The camp was inaugurated by Mayor Sarabjit Kaur. Jasveer Joshi, councillor of Ward 24; and Sharad Sharma, president, CHB and Residence Welfare Association, Sector 42, were among other dignitaries who were present on the occasion.
Dr Ravi Gupta, orthopaedic surgeon; and Dr Neha Mittal, neurologist, from Fortis Hospital, led the team from the hospital which examined people. More than 500 people availed of various health services at the camp.
