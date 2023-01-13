500 patients admitted to hospice every year in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 12

On the occasion of completion of 20 years of service by Chandigarh Hospice today, Founders Day and Lohri was celebrated at the healthcare facility in Sector 43. UT Deputy Commissioner-cum-Secretary Health Yashpal Garg graced the occasion and interacted with patients and volunteers of Hospice.

Chandigarh Hospice and Palliative Care is a project of Red Cross Society, Chandigarh branch, for advanced cancer patients, who need control of pain and symptoms. With the vision to provide compassionate, competitive and qualitative care, Hospice has served around 21,000 patients till date at its three level care facility that include out-patient clinic, home care and inpatient unit. Around 500 patients are admitted to Hospice every year.

Believing in philosophy of ‘Care beyond cure’, the service aims to let people with advanced cancer live as much comfortably as possible.

“This is an issue that affects us all, because we would like our lives and the lives of those we love to end peacefully and comfortably,” said Yashpal Garg, UT Deputy Commissioner-cum-Secretary Health. He appreciated the efforts of the team Hospice for their noble duties with a motto “Together let us take their pain away”.

Amit Kumar, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Dr Firuza Patel, hospice mentor, managing body members of the Red Cross, representatives of the supporting NGOs, faculty from the Department of Radiotherapy and Oncology, PGIMER, and individual supporters for the cause were present on the occasion.