500 students get degrees

The 32nd Convocation of Dev Samaj College for Women, Sector 45, was organised for the students of 2020-21 and 2021-22 batches. More than 500 students from various postgraduate and undergraduate courses received their degrees. In his convocation address, Justice Vinod Kumar Sharma hailed the achievements of the college and motivated the students to move ahead in life.

Civil Services, Nat’l Panchayati Raj Day

The Department of Public Administration, Postgraduate Government College, Sector 46, celebrated Civil Services and National Panchayati Raj Day. The department organised a virtual interactive session with Dr Nemi Chand, LIO, NSS, and Mohit, Assistant Professor, Post Graduate Government College, Sector 42. They inspired the students with their talks.

International seminar organised

Sri Guru Gobind Singh College, Sector 26, Chandigarh, organised an international seminar on “Sociological Sensibilities on Education: Its Potential Challenges and Future Prospects” that was sponsored by the Indian Council of Social Science Research, paving the way for the introduction of New Education Policy in the new academic session. The keynote address was delivered by Prof Avijit Pathak, former Professor, Centre for Study of Social Systems, JNU, New Delhi. He highlighted why the strategic overhauling of teaching-learning methods was necessary to create well-rounded citizens enriched with cognitive skills.