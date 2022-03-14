50K throng two-day spring fest in Panchkula

50K throng two-day spring fest in Panchkula

Students perform during the 34th spring festival at Town Park in Panchkula on Sunday. Tribune Photo: Nitin Mittal

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, March 13

The two-day 34th spring festival, which concluded at Yavanika Park in Sector 5 here today, witnessed a footfall of around 50,000 visitors this year, which is a remarkable achievement.

Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta stated this today while addressing the gathering during the prize distribution function.

Gupta said he had envisioned making Panchkula a vibrant, clean, beautiful and green city and this could only be possible with the active cooperation of people. They had set a target to include Panchkula in top 10 smart cities of the country.

Gupta honoured the winners of slogan writing and painting competitions. The slogan writing competition was organised for children in the age group of 10 to 13 years and the painting competition for children in the age group of 14 to 18 years.

In the slogan writing competition, Nivedita of DC Model bagged the first prize, Tia Solath of Government Senior Secondary School, Baldwala got the second prize and Aishwarya of Satluj Public School bagged the third prize.

In the poster making competition, Keshav of Sutlej Public School bagged the first prize, while Vipul Prakash and Pinky Yadav secured the second and third positions, respectively. —

