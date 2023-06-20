51 of 170 banned travel firms on RS MP’s list from Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 19

As many as 51 travel consultancy firms from Mohali figure on the list of 170 tainted agents released by Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney that are reportedly banned by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Government of India.

Confusion as some entities ‘registered’ As many as 390 firms are currently registered as travel agents/ consultancies, ticketing agents and IELTS coaching institutes in Mohali

Confusion prevails over the list released by RS MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney and one with Mohali administration as several companies figure on both

A Phase-1 firm that Sahney claims is facing nine grievances is a registered operator with Mohali administration; similar is case with a Phase-5 firm

Local immigration firms say at least three have already shut shop in Mohali, and some have shifted offices to Chandigarh

Sahney has alleged these “illegal recruiting agents” are still operating “fraudulently” in Punjab.

Local immigration consultants, however, claim some of these, at least three from Mohali, have already closed down operations, with one suspect already in jail. Some others have shifted their offices from Mohali to Chandigarh although Chandigarh Tribune cannot independently verify this in every case.

As many as 390 firms are currently registered as travel agents/consultancies, ticketing agents and IELTS coaching institutes in Mohali. However, confusion prevails over the list released by the MP and the one with the Mohali administration as several firms figure on both.

A Phase-1 firm, which Sahney claims to have generated maximum nine grievances, is currently a registered operator with the Mohali administration. Similar is the case with a Phase-5 firm.

Incidents of cheating and fraud are commonplace in the district, with several cases surfacing from Mohali, Zirakpur and Kharar regularly, although the district administration as well as police have been taking action against the offenders.

Officials say verification of consultancy firms is an ongoing process and licences are suspended, cancelled/revoked according to the guidelines.

On May 25, the police had nabbed two Kharar-based travel agents for cheating people on the pretext of sending them abroad. Eight passports, two laptops, a computer tablet, five chequebooks and five unauthorised stamps were recovered from them.

Suspects are generally booked under Sections 420, 465, 467, 468 and 471 of the IPC and the Punjab Travel Professionals’ Regulation Act.

“As many as 18 licences have been cancelled and 13 suspended from March 2022 to date. The Mohali administration and police are conducting joint operations regularly,” says Mohali Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain.