51 test Covid positive in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The city reported 51 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Saturday. The active cases stand at 469. Eighty patients recovered from the disease. TNS

21 infected in Mohali

Mohali: The district had logged 21 cases of during the past 24 hours, taking the number of positive cases to 1,00,150. There were 413 active cases with the death toll of 1,166. TNS

Nine cases in Panchkula

Panchkula: Fresh nine cases of Covid had surfaced during the past 24 hours, taking the number of positive cases to 47,891. There were 150 active cases with the death toll of 419 in the district.