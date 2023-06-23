 52 constables challenge new promotion criteria : The Tribune India

52 constables challenge new promotion criteria

CAT directs DGP to maintain status quo till July 10

52 constables challenge new promotion criteria

Photo for representational purpose only.



Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, June 22

Chandigarh Bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal has directed the UT Administration through the Home Secretary and the Director General of Police to maintain status quo regarding the promotion process for constables in the Chandigarh Police.

The bench has issued the order on applications filed by 52 constables through advocates DR Sharma and Rishav Sharma.

The constables have challenged circulars issued by the department for conducting B1 Test for promotion of constables to posts of head constable and also asking them to submit their willingness if they are interested to take the test (under 25% quota).

They also challenged a notification dated June 18, 2021, issued by the Chandigarh Administration for amending the Recruitment Rules for the post of head constable.

The constables have alleged that the new criteria for the promotion is discriminatory and violative of Article 14 and 16 of the Constitution of India.

They say as per the Punjab Police Rules, 1934, the constables are being sent to courses at Police Training College for promotion on the basis of seniority-cum-merit.

A Constable, after rendering three years of service, was eligible to be deputed for the Head Constable course.

However, the UT, Chandigarh, did not fill the vacancies and depute the

constables as per year-wise recruitment for promotion to Head Constable despite availability of vacancies. That as per a notification dated January 13, 1992, issued by the Administration Punjab Rules were made applicable to the corresponding posts in UT, Chandigarh, where the UT has not framed its own rules. They say there cannot be two classes under the same employer.

Constables of the 2005 batch have been deputed for Lower School Course for promotion as Head Constables without B-I Test and the denial of the same to the

present applicants would be violative of Article 14 and 16 of the Constitution. The delay in not holding the test in time after the Constables become eligible batch-wise and thereafter deputing them with other batches and preparing the combined merit would also be wholly arbitrary and discriminatory. They demanded that during the pendency of the applications, the respondents be restrained from implementing the order dated May 31, 2023, and dated June 15, 2023.

Further the respondents be directed to depute the applicants for Lower School Course with an exemption to appear for B-I Test on the basis of seniority-cum-merit against 25% quota as per the practice prevailing since 1988.

After hearing the arguments, the Bench directed that the status quo as of today qua circulars dated May 31, 2023, and dated June 15, 2023, shall be maintained till the next date of hearing, which is fixed for July 10, 2023. The Bench said modification/continuance of the interim order would be considered on the next date of hearing.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

UK teacher pleads guilty to online sex abuse of Indian children

2
Trending

French man drugged wife every night, then recorded 'guests’ raping her; 51 arrested: Report

3
Nation

US set to introduce in-country renewable H-1B visas, decision to help thousands of Indian professionals

4
Haryana

52-year-old veterinary doctor 'shot dead' in Haryana's Kurukshetra

5
Nation

Yeats' Upanishads, ghee sourced from Punjab among Modi's gifts to Biden; Lady Biden receives eco-friendly green diamond

6
Nation

PM Modi to have one-on-one meeting with Joe Biden before high-level talks: White House

7
Nation

Appropriate for US President to raise religious freedom issues with PM Modi: Barack Obama

8
Punjab

SGPC delegation meets Punjab Governor, demands to nullify Sikh Gurdwaras (Amendment) Bill, 2023

9
Punjab

Giani Raghbir Singh takes charge as Akal Takht Jathedar

10
Nation

After uproar over Holi celebrations at Islamabad university, Pakistan PM's office asks Higher Education Commission to withdraw notification

Don't Miss

View All
New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover
Himachal

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover

Shimla’s ‘lungs’ to give way to concrete
Himachal

Shimla's 'lungs' to give way to concrete

From ~3 cr to ~1,000 cr in 16 years, PTC promoter’s meteoric rise
Amritsar

Kendri Sri Guru Singh Sabha report had alleged PTC promoters' meteoric rise post broadcast rights for Gurbani from Golden Temple

Hubby presents coins worth Rs 55K as maintenance in court; wife calls it harassment
Trending

Husband presents wife coins amounting to Rs 55,000 as maintenance in court; she calls it harassment

Salman Khan's swollen eyes at Karan Deol’s reception worries fans, 'hope everything is alright'
Entertainment

Salman Khan's swollen eyes at Karan Deol's reception worries fans, 'hope everything is alright Bhaijaan'

Watch: Army soldier saves teenager from drowning in Bhakra canal near Patiala, netizens laud effort
Patiala

Watch: Army soldier saves teenager from drowning in Bhakra canal near Patiala, netizens laud effort

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad
Amritsar Cruelty On Animals

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad

MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft
Chandigarh

Panchkula: MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft

Top News

STATE VISIT: Modi, Biden hail new era for ties amid flurry of deals

STATE VISIT: Modi, Biden hail new era for ties amid flurry of deals

Pacts on chips, minerals, technology, space and defence

PM Narendra Modi calls for action against sponsors of terrorism in his address to UN Congress

PM Narendra Modi calls for action against sponsors of terrorism in his address to UN Congress

Modi said that more than two decades after 9/11 and more tha...

STATE VISIT: US to offer in-country renewal of H-1B

STATE VISIT: US to offer in-country renewal of H-1B

Indian professionals working in US won’t have to travel over...

India, US to launch joint mission to space in 2024

India, US to launch joint mission to space in 2024

STATE VISIT: Sandalwood box, Upanishads among Modi’s gifts to Biden

STATE VISIT: Sandalwood box, Upanishads among Modi's gifts to Biden


Cities

View All

Memorial dedicated to Capsule Gill to be opened on Majitha Road soon

Memorial dedicated to Capsule Gill to be opened on Majitha Road soon

Roadways contractual employees hold rally

Maze of wires greets visitors to Katra Ahluwalia bylanes

Beri Gate Park cries for proper maintenance & sanitation

Four pistols smuggled from Pak through drone seized

Defecation by pet dogs in public places raises stink

Defecation by pet dogs in public places raises stink

Swaying signage signals impending threat to lives

City bus service for Mohali on the anvil

Accept form of transgender category candidate: HC

Congress explores legal options to challenge new ward map

Congress explores legal options to challenge new ward map

Composition of delimitation board unlawful, say experts

Ex-cop’s son killed in Phillaur; 8 booked

Baba Balak Nath Nagar park in total disarray

British MP Dhesi bats for air connectivity between UK, Punjab

Dairies yet to be shifted to Ablowal

Dairies yet to be shifted to Ablowal