53,642 MT of paddy lifted from 3 mandis

Panchkula, October 14

The procurement and lifting of paddy by government agencies has been going on smoothly in the district this kharif season. So far, 62,312 metric tonnes (MT) of paddy have been procured in three mandis of the district, out of which 53,642 MT of paddy have already been lifted.

A spokesman for the District Food and Supplies Department said today that paddy was being procured by two government agencies, HAFED and Haryana Warehousing Corporation. HAFED has procured 42,950 MT of paddy so far, and 19,362 MT of paddy has been procured by Haryana Warehousing Corporation. HAFED has already lifted 37,040 MT of paddy, while 16,602 MT have been lifted by Haryana Housing Corporation.

The spokesperson added that on October 13, 350 MT of paddy was procured from the Panchkula grain market by Haryana Warehousing Corporation, and 1,260 MT of paddy was lifted from the Barwala grain market. Similarly, 1,570 MT of paddy was procured from the Barwala grain market, 900 MT from the Raipurrani grain market, 200 MT from the Panchkula grain market, 800 MT from the Barwala grain market, and 1,300 MT from the Raipurrani grain market.

