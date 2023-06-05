53 more structures to tap rainwater in Chandigarh this fiscal

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, June 4

Going ahead with the motto “catch the rain where it falls, when it falls”, the city municipal corporation will install 53 more rainwater harvesting (RWH) structures by the end of the ongoing financial year.

These will be constructed at all community centres of the city and other such available areas at a cost of around Rs 6 crore. Rainwater accumulated on the pavements and roads will be harvested directly using the latest technology.

Officials say the harvested water will be used for the needs of the particular institution where it has been constructed. It may be used in gardens, cleaning, flushing and other such non-drinking purposes. The civic body has already constructed 126 RWH structures at various government offices, schools, hospitals, sports complex, community centres and others in order to capture and store rainwater for non-potable purposes such as gardening, flushing, and cleaning.

As per the October 16, 2008 notification, all buildings that are or will be constructed on plot area exceeding 500 square yards mandatorily have a rainwater harvesting system.

“The Sukhna wetland spread over an area of 25.42 sq km acts as a natural groundwater recharge medium. The city already has 100% storm water drains network coverage to remove excess rainwater runoff and thus helps in protecting utilities such as roads, buildings, and underground utilities, from damage caused by excessive water accumulation,” says MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra.

The Centre had launched the Jal Shakti Abhiyan in 2019. The ministry is taking up nationwide campaign “Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain” focusing on saving and conserving rainwater with the theme “Source sustainability for drinking water” from March 4 to November 30.

