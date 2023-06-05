 53 more structures to tap rainwater in Chandigarh this fiscal : The Tribune India

53 more structures to tap rainwater in Chandigarh this fiscal

53 more structures to tap rainwater in Chandigarh this fiscal

Rainwater harvesting structures at Sector 9, Chandigarh.



Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, June 4

Going ahead with the motto “catch the rain where it falls, when it falls”, the city municipal corporation will install 53 more rainwater harvesting (RWH) structures by the end of the ongoing financial year.

These will be constructed at all community centres of the city and other such available areas at a cost of around Rs 6 crore. Rainwater accumulated on the pavements and roads will be harvested directly using the latest technology.

Officials say the harvested water will be used for the needs of the particular institution where it has been constructed. It may be used in gardens, cleaning, flushing and other such non-drinking purposes. The civic body has already constructed 126 RWH structures at various government offices, schools, hospitals, sports complex, community centres and others in order to capture and store rainwater for non-potable purposes such as gardening, flushing, and cleaning.

As per the October 16, 2008 notification, all buildings that are or will be constructed on plot area exceeding 500 square yards mandatorily have a rainwater harvesting system.

“The Sukhna wetland spread over an area of 25.42 sq km acts as a natural groundwater recharge medium. The city already has 100% storm water drains network coverage to remove excess rainwater runoff and thus helps in protecting utilities such as roads, buildings, and underground utilities, from damage caused by excessive water accumulation,” says MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra.

The Centre had launched the Jal Shakti Abhiyan in 2019. The ministry is taking up nationwide campaign “Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain” focusing on saving and conserving rainwater with the theme “Source sustainability for drinking water” from March 4 to November 30.

To cost Rs 6 crore

  • The MC will construct additional rainwater harvesting structures at all community centres and other available areas at a cost of around Rs 6 crore
  • Rainwater accumulated on pavements and roads will be harvested directly using the latest technology and put to non-drinking use
  • Harvested water will be used for watering of gardens, cleaning, flushing and other such needs of the institution where it is constructed

126 already constructed at various govt facilities in UT

  • MC has built 126 RWH structures at offices, schools, hospitals, sports complex and community centres
  • A 2008 notification mandates all buildings with area exceeding 500 sq yrd to have an RHW system
  • Centre is focusing on saving rainwater through “Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain” initiative

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure

2
Diaspora

Indian-origin father-son duo arrested for assaulting, exploiting teenage girls in Canada

3
Nation

Odisha train accident: Driver error ruled out, possible sabotage being probed; minister says people behind 'criminal' act identified

4
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann takes swipe at Opposition leaders, calls them 'ek thaali ke chhatte battee'; Sidhu retorts

5
Nation

Odisha train crash: Railways seeks CBI probe, hints at sabotage; two tracks repaired

6
Trending

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction

7
Entertainment

Big-screen mother Sulochana Latkar dies at 94; PM Modi pays tributes

8
Amritsar

Addict injects himself with drug in public in Hoshiarpur, faints; video goes viral

9
Nation

Shahbad Dairy murder: Victim's internal organs left ‘hanging out’ after brutal attack, chilling details emerge from post-mortem

10
Amritsar

Operation Bluestar anniversary: ADGP Arpit Shukla supervises security arrangements in Amritsar

Don't Miss

View All
Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction
Trending

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure
Himachal

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya
Comment

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya

2 friends, one from Punjab, other from Haryana sell Rs 20 a cup tea from their Rs 70 lakh luxury car on Mumbai streets
Trending

Video: 2 friends from Punjab and Haryana collaborate to sell tea on Mumbai streets from boot of their Rs 70 lakh luxury car

Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post
Punjab

Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post of Anandpur Sahib

Elon Musk reclaims position as world’s richest person
Business

Elon Musk reclaims position as world’s richest person

Wet spell continues in Haryana, Punjab
Haryana

Wet spell continues in Haryana, Punjab

Canada: Punjabi community celebrates victory of four candidates in Alberta provincial polls
Diaspora

Punjabi community in Canada celebrates victory of 4 candidates in Alberta provincial polls

Top News

Sabotage? Railways seeks CBI probe

Sabotage? Railways seeks CBI probe

Tampering likely with electronic interlocking system: Offici...

‘Driving Indian car looking into rear-view mirror, it's crashing': Rahul Gandhi’s barb at PM Modi in US

‘Driving Indian car looking into rear-view mirror, it's crashing': Rahul Gandhi’s barb at PM Modi in US

Fighter jets chase small plane in Washington area before it crashes in Virginia

Fighter jets chase small plane in Washington area before it crashes in Virginia

No survivors were found at the crash site, Virginia state po...

187 bodies not identified yet; toll revised to 275

187 bodies not identified yet; toll revised to 275

Ex-CJ Lamba to head Manipur probe panel; lift blockades, says Shah

Ex-CJ Lamba to head Manipur probe panel; lift blockades, says Shah


Cities

View All

Bluestar anniversary: ADGP supervises security arrangements in holy city

Bluestar anniversary: ADGP supervises security arrangements in holy city

Declassify papers on Operation Bluestar: MP

Philanthropist’s profile should be made part of PSEB syllabus: Speaker

10, including slain Congress councillor’s son, booked for attempt to murder

Fourth case against gang of 5 for human smuggling

Departments overworked, short-staffed, clinical lab services ailing at PGI

Departments overworked, short-staffed, clinical lab services ailing at PGI

Soon, sector committees to redress public grievances

Dog electrocuted by livewire in fence, house occupant booked

2 Himachal-based drug suppliers among 3 held

46 tipsy drivers challaned in Chandigarh

Three fire incidents in Delhi, no casualties

Three fire incidents in Delhi, no casualties

2 cousins kill woman-daughter after ‘legal advice’, loot valuables

Man nabbed for stealing Delhi Metro iron pipes

Bihar woman found dead in Delhi's Narela

Human chain to save Yamuna from pollution

Illegal buildings coming up with impunity, Ludhiana MC fails to take action

Illegal buildings coming up with impunity, Ludhiana MC fails to take action

Cable Mess: Broken, dangling wires in city areas invite mishaps

Two groups clash over trivial issue

Boy booked for outraging modesty of minor

Delhi couple dupes resident of Rs 15 lakh

Patiala IG asked to relook into Rs 250-crore Banur land grab case

Patiala IG asked to relook into Rs 250-crore Banur land grab case

Despite ban, commercial use of tractor-trailers unabated in Patiala

Over 70 units of blood collected