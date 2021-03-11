530 get prizes at girls' college

Chandigarh, June 9
The 38th annual prize distribution function was organised at the Post Graduate Government College for Girls, Sector 42. Purva Garg, Education Secretary, was the chief guest. She awarded prizes to around 530 students.
Miss Universe 2021 Harnaz Sandhu, who is a MA final year student of the college, was also honoured with the “College Pride”. Her mother received the award in her absence.
Twenty students were awarded the roll of honour and 66 given college colours. Pawanpreet Kaur got the best student award in the graduate category and Konica was adjudged the best postgraduate student.
