54 Panchkula roads to be recarpeted

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, June 19

The Panchkula Metropolitan Development Authority (PMDA) is set to refurbish 54 roads in the city for Rs 41.87 crore. While the office has completed the recarpeting of two roads, the other work is in progress. Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta presided over a meeting with officials of the PMDA regarding the recarpeting work.

An official said, “The office will also be developing a shooting range on 13.75 acres of land in Sector 32 soon.”

The PMDA has received approval to carry out work for Rs 18.64 crore. Separately, estimates of works worth Rs 23.23 crore have also been prepared. The department has allocated tenders for 11 roads and has floated work for 12 others.

Officials said a new bridge over the Ghaggar is being constructed by the PMDA for Rs 25 crore to connect Sector 23 and Sectors 3 and 21. The office has floated the tender for the work. CEO KM Pandurang said the department would allocate the work of construction of the overbridge to a construction agency.

He said the PMDA would also construct a second lane from the dumping ground to NH-7. He added that the office has already started identifying land for the project.

The office has also issued a tender for the construction of a PMDA office complex in Sector 3. The tender will be opened on July 1.

The congregation also discussed setting up STPs for tertiary water supply in the MDC area, Sectors 1 to 21, Phases 1 and 2 of the Industrial Area, and extension sectors of the city.

CEO KM Pandurang said two new MLD plants would be set up at Sector 5 and MDC Sector 7 for Rs 20 crore. He said another Rs 25 crore project is being prepared to upgrade the STP plant set up at Sector 28 from 15 MLD capacity to 30 MLD capacity.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gian Chand Gupta #Panchkula