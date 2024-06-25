543 families allotted plots in Kalka, Pinjore under Mukhyamantri Shehri Vikas Yojana

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, June 24

As many as 543 families were allotted plots in Kalka and Pinjore under the Mukhyamantri Shehri Vikas Yojana through a draw of lots at the Indradhanush Auditorium in Sector 5 here on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Yash Garg said the state government’s goal was to provide houses and basic amenities to every needy individual. He said, “In this series, the government is providing assistance by distributing plots to eligible beneficiaries.”

Garg said the scheme is being implemented through the Housing for All Department. “Under this scheme, plots have been allotted to 13 nomadic families, 60 widows, 273 families belonging to the scheduled caste, and 197 other families in the district.”

He said 1,216 families had applied under the scheme from September 13 to October 19. He said a total of 543 families deposited the earnest amount of Rs 10,000 each to be eligible for the allotment. All those families have been allotted plots through a draw.

The Deputy Commissioner said the plots have been allotted to families with a verified income of Rs 1.80 lakh or less per year. He said their family identity cards have also been checked. He said the scheme was launched by the state government in 14 cities, adding that 2.89 lakh applicants had registered for flats and plots. The DC said a total of 1.51 lakh applicants had applied for plots and 1.39 lakh individuals had applied for flats.

He added that the provisional allotment letters would be issued to the eligible families at a ceremony to be held in Jagadhri on June 26.

