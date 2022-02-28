55,617 kids administered drops in Mohali on Day 1

Tribune News Service

Mohali, February 27

A total of 55,617 children were immunised on Day 1 of the three-day National Immunization Day (NID), commonly known as Pulse Polio vaccination drive, in Mohali district today.

The target is to administer drops to 1,59,830 children in the age group of 0-5 years. Vaccination teams will visit a total of 4,07,675 houses in the district to administer drops to the children.

Civil Surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur said around 35 per cent of the target was achieved today. As many as 1,248 teams, including 1,083 house-to-house teams, had been constituted across the district. On Day 1, 560 booths were set up at various places in the district. House-to-house activity would be carried out during the last two days of the drive.

Dr Adarshpal Kaur said as part of the vaccination campaign, health workers would also visit railway stations, bus stands, brick-kilns and slums.

“A total of 2,496 vaccinators have been pressed into service and the teams include ANMs, ASHA workers and students from nursing colleges. To ensure that all children are immunised, a total of 123 supervisors will carry out sudden checks at various places,” she said.

Earlier, Deputy Director Dr Kavita Kalia and District Immunisation Officer Dr Girish Dogra launched the three-day pulse polio vaccination drive by administering polio drops to children below five years. They appealed to people to get their children vaccinated even if the child was born a few hours ago or is suffering from cough, cold, fever, diarrhoea or any other disease.

43,128 immunised in city

Chandigarh: To maintain the polio free status of Chandigarh, UT Adviser Dharam Pal launched the three-day pulse polio campaign by administering polio drops to children below five years at Sukhna Lake here on Sunday. As many as 43,128 children were immunised on the first day of the Pulse Polio National Immunisation Day (NID) round on Sunday. The drive aims at immunising approximately 93,000 children in three days. About 1,000 polio vaccination teams will vaccinate children across the city and 100 sector supervisors are monitoring this activity. As many as 13 polio teams have been deployed at different transit points near borders with adjoining states. During the door-to-door activity under this campaign, which will be held on February 28 and March 1, the teams, will ensure that every child is administered the polio drops.