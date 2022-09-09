55 pc Chandigarh electors link Aadhaar with voter IDs

Chandigarh, September 8
At least 55% voters got their Aadhaar numbers linked with voter cards during a survey carried out in the city from August 22 to September 7.
Official spokesperson said as per the instructions given by the Election Commission of India, various activities had been organised to raise awareness on amendments to forms, qualifying dates and collection of Aadhaar.
Camps were organised at various places around the city to collect Aadhaar data and facilitate residents regarding services related to voter cards.
Series of camps
We are planning a series of camps on college and school campuses to target new voters. Booth-level officers will visit these and raise awareness. —EC spokesperson
A door-to-door campaign started on August 22 around the city, wherein booth-level officers visited residents’ doorsteps to help them link their Aadhaar cards with voter IDs and offer other related services.
During the drive, the EC received 5,576 Form 6, 6,536 Form 7, and 4,411 Form 8 applications. Of the 6,403,403 total voters, 3,50,481 (55%) got their Aadhaar numbers linked to their voter IDs during the survey.
“We are further planning a series of camps on college campuses and schools where we will target new voters. As many as 25 electoral literacy clubs (ELCs) in colleges, two in Panjab University and 135 ELCs in schools will inform new voters regarding amendments, new forms and Aadhaar linking. Booth-level officers will visit these camps and organise various activities related to voter awareness,” he added.
Dr Vijay Namdeorao Zade, Chief Electoral Officer, UT, greeted electors for the response and requested those left out to participate in the initiative. The linking of Aadhaar with the voter ID is on a voluntary basis.
